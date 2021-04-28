Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of April 29-May 5. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, April 29: Sloppy joe on a bun, broccoli salad, baked beans, cookie and low-fat milk
Friday, April 30: Chicken alfredo, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, Rice Krispies bar and low-fat milk
Monday, May 3: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner roll with margarine, cake with frosting and low-fat milk
Tuesday, May 4: Chef’s choice, vegetable, fruit, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, May 5: Chicken parmesan over spaghetti noodles, broccoli, dessert and low-fat milk