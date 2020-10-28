Senior activities
Senior Center programming is suspended at this time. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, Oct. 29: Glazed turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli florets, bread dressing, cookie and low-fat milk
Friday, Oct. 30: Baked pork chop, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread with margarine, mandarin oranges and low-fat milk
Monday, Nov. 2: Crispy baked chicken, sweet potatoes, peach halves, breadstick with margarine, cookie and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Nov. 3: Beef taco salad with cheese, tomatoes, kidney beans, corn chips and sour cream, whole wheat bread with margarine, emerald pear gelatin and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Nov. 4: Liver or pepper steak, baked new potatoes, glazed baby carrots, whole wheat bread with margarine, fruit cocktail and low-fat milk