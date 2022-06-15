SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available June 23-28:
Thursday, June 23: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500 and hand & foot
Friday, June 24: 9:15 yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, June 27: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10 a.m. Senior Advisory Board meeting; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, June 28: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, June 29: 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 10:30 a.m. Book Club B; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of June 23-28. Meals are subject to change:
Thursday, June 23: Chicken salad on a croissant, coleslaw, tropical fruit, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, June 24: Beef chili with beans, romaine lettuce with dressing, corn bread with margarine, pears, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, June 27: Chicken chow mein over brown rice with Oriental vegetables, mandarin oranges, dessert and low-fat milk
Tuesday, June 28: Swedish meatballs, scalloped potatoes, carrots, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, June 29: Creamy chicken over mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, bread with margarine, warm fruit crisp and low-fat milk