SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available Dec. 23-29:
Thursday, Dec. 23: 9:15 a.m. no Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500
Friday, Dec. 24: Senior Center is closed in observance of Christmas
Monday, Dec. 27: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 12:30 p.m. foot clinic; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Dec. 28: 9 a.m. foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, Dec. 29: 9 a.m. foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 10:30 a.m. Book Club B; 11 a.m. New Year’s Eve party; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$7.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of Dec. 23-29. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, Dec. 23: Chicken Alfredo over pasta, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, Dec. 24: Senior Dining is closed in observance of Christmas
Monday, Dec. 27: Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, dinner roll with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Dec. 28: Baked chicken, baked potato with sour cream, broccoli florets, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Dec. 29: Lasagna, California vegetables, breadstick, peaches, dessert and low-fat milk