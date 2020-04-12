Senior activities
Following Centers for Disease Control guidelines, all Senior Programming is suspended until mid-May. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of April 20. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, April 20: Hamburger cream mushroom hotdish, California-blend vegetables, mandarin oranges, dessert and low-fat milk
Tuesday, April 21: Liver or pepper steak, buttered boiled potatoes, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat breadstick, brownie and low-fat milk
Wednesday, April 22: Chicken wild rice casserole, winter-blend vegetable, pear halves, bread with margarine, poke cake sand low-fat milk
Thursday, April 23: Home Run Day: bratwurst on bun, sauerkraut, potato wedges, summer fruit salad, baseball sugar cookie and low-fat milk.
Friday, April 24: Beef stew, lettuce salad with dressing, corn bread muffin, fruited gelatin and low-fat milk.