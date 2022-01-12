SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available Jan. 13-19:
Thursday, Jan. 13: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500
Friday, Jan. 14: yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, Jan. 17: Senior Programming is closed in observance of Martin Luther King Day
Tuesday, Jan. 18: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, Jan. 19: 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 10 a.m. monthly movie; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. monthly movie and ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$7.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of Jan. 13-19. Meals are subject to change:
Thursday, Jan. 13: Roasted turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, sage dressing, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, Jan. 14: Barbecue pork on a bun, baked beans, spiced pears, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, Jan. 17: Orange chicken over brown rice with Oriental vegetables, apple sauce, cookie and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Jan. 18: Goulash, peas, garlic bread stick, tropical fruit and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Jan. 19: Beef and bean burrito bake with lettuce and tomatoes, pears, dessert and low-fat milk