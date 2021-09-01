SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5252. The following activities are available Sept. 2-8:
Thursday, Aug. 26: 9 a.m. foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500 and hand & foot
Friday, Aug. 27: 9 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting, 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, Sept. 9: Senior Programming is closed in observance of Labor Day
Tuesday, Aug. 31: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, Sept. 1: 9:15 a.m. SAIL, Texas hold’em; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$7.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of Sept. 2-8. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, Sept. 2: Chicken pasta salad, marinated vegetables, fruit, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, Sept. 3: Chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, peas and carrots, dinner roll with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, Sept. 6: Senior Dining is closed in observance of Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 7: Beef goulash, peas, tropical fruit, bread with margarine and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Sept. 8: Chef salad, bread stick, creamy fruit salad, cake with frosting and low-fat milk