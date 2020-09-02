Senior activities
Senior Center programming is suspended at this time. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of Sept. 3-9. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, Sept. 3: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli florets, dinner roll with margarine, cookie and low-fat milk
Friday, Sept. 4: Pizza casserole, green beans, peach halves, breadstick, chocolate pudding and low-fat milk
Monday, Sept. 7: Senior Dining is closed in observance of Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 8: Taco salad, fruited gelatin and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Sept. 9: Liver or pepper steak, buttered boiled potatoes, baby carrots, bread with margarine, poke cake and low-fat milk