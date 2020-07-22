Lasagna

National Lasagna Day is Wednesday, July 29. Order this favorite from Senior Dining sites.

Senior activities

Senior Center programming is suspended at this time. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Senior dining

Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.

The following menu is for the week of July 23-29. Meals are subject to change.

Thursday, July 23: Beef tips and gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered beets, dinner roll with margarine, bar and low-fat milk

Friday, July 24: Sausage gravy and biscuit, peas and pearl onions, cinnamon apples, cookie and low-fat milk

Monday, July 27: Hamburger casserole, green beans, breadstick, pudding and low-fat milk

Tuesday, July 28: Ginger citrus chicken, brown rice, Oriental vegetables, pear halves, fruit crisp and low-fat milk

Wednesday, July 29: Lasagna, creamy cucumbers, mandarin oranges, bread with margarine, gelatin and low-fat milk

