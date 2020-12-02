Senior activities
Senior Center programming is suspended at this time. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of Dec. 3-9. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, Dec. 3: Chef’s choice, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll with margarine, cookie and low-fat milk
Friday, Dec. 4: Beef chili with beans, creamy cucumber salad, mandarin oranges, corn muffin, bar and low-fat milk
Monday, Dec. 7: Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas and pearl onions, cinnamon baked apples, whole wheat bread with margarine and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Dec. 8: Pork loin with mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed corn, bread with margarine, brownie and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Dec. 9: Tomato basil soup, egg salad on a bun, pear halves, crackers with margarine, apple crisp with whipped topping and low-fat milk