Senior Dining
co.dunn.wi.us

Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for May 27 through June 2. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Thursday, May 27: 12:30 p.m. sheephead, 1 p.m. 500

Friday, May 28: 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting, 1 p.m. bingo and Hutch Bowl

Monday, May 31: The Senior Center is closed in observance of Memorial Day

Tuesday, June 1: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheephead; noon sheephead lessons; 1 p.m. pinochle

Wednesday, June 2: 9:15 a.m. Texas hold’em; 10:30 a.m. Book Club A; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. ping-pong

Senior dining

Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.

The following menu is for May 27 through June 2. Meals are subject to change.

Thursday, May 27: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots, bread with margarine, gelatin with whipped topping and low-fat milk

Friday, May 28: Fish square on bun with tartar sauce, potato salad, calico beans, dessert and low-fat milk

Monday, May 31: Senior dining is closed in observance of Memorial Day

Tuesday, June 1: Kielbasa sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, dinner roll with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk

Wednesday, June 2: Roast beef with mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, bread with margarine, bar and low-fat milk

Tags