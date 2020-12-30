Senior activities
Senior Center programming is suspended at this time. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of Dec. 31-Jan. 6. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, Dec. 31: Chicken patty, potato salad, fresh fruit, cookie and low-fat milk
Friday, Jan. 1: Senior Dining is closed in observance of New Year’s Day
Monday, Jan. 4: Barbecue chicken breast, baked potato with sour cream, Normandy vegetables, bread with margarine, gelatin with whipped topping and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Jan. 5: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll with margarine, cake with frosting and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Jan. 6: Chicken wild rice casserole, Oriental blend vegetables, peaches, bar and low-fat milk