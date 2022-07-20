SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available July 21-27:
Thursday, July 21: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500 and hand & foot
Friday, July 22: 9:15 yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, July 25: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10 a.m. Senior Advisory Board meeting; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, July 26: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, July 27: 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 10:30 a.m. Book Club B; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; noon bridge; 1 p.m. ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of July 21-27. Meals are subject to change:
Thursday, July 21: Chicken salad on croissant, coleslaw, tropical fruit, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, July 22: Pork loin, scalloped potatoes, corn, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, July 25: Turkey with gravy and mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll with margarine, warm fruit crisp and low-fat milk
Tuesday, July 26: Tator tot casserole, green beans, dinner roll with margarine, warm peaches, dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, July 27: Ham pasta salad, creamy cucumbers, cantalope, dessert and low-fat milk