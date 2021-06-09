55+ Living
Senior activities
Masks are no longer required in city buildings for fully vaccinated people. All people who have not been vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering. For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5252. The following activities are available June 10-16:
Thursday, June 10: 12:30 p.m. sheephead, 1 p.m. 500 and hand & foot
Friday, June 11: 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting, 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, June 14: No SAIL programming today; 10 a.m. tour registration; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, June 15: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheephead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, June 16: 9:15 a.m. Texas hold’em; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. ping-pong and kayaking at Lake Erie
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$7.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of June 10-16. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, June 10: Barbecued pork on bun, coleslaw, fresh fruit, gelatin with whipped topping and low-fat milk
Friday, June 11: Chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, June 14: Pork loin, candied yams, broccoli, bread with margarine, bar and low-fat milk
Tuesday, June 15: Ham with scalloped potatoes, peas, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, June 16: Taco salad with salsa, sour cream and corn chips, fresh fruit, dessert and low-fat milk