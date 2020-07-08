chicken salad

Senior Dining is serving chicken salad on Tuesday, July 14.

Senior activities

Senior Center programming is suspended at this time. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Senior dining

Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.

The following menu is for the week of July 9-15. Meals are subject to change.

Thursday, July 9: Baked fish, potato wedges, buttered beets, dinner roll with margarine, ice cream and low-fat milk

Friday, July 10: Barbecue chicken on a bun, creamy cucumber salad, bun with margarine, fresh fruit, bar and low-fat milk

Monday, July 13: Egg bake with ham, cheesy hash browns, green peas, coffeecake, gelatin and low-fat milk

Tuesday, July 14: Chicken salad, marinated vegetable salad, bun with margarine, fresh fruit, Blondie and low-fat milk

Wednesday, July 15: Chicken and rice, candied carrots, dinner roll, fruit choice, ice cream and low-fat milk

