SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available Dec. 16-22:
Thursday, Dec. 16: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500
Friday, Dec. 17: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knott Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, Dec. 20: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 1 p.m. pinochle; 4 p.m. Senior Advisory Board meeting
Tuesday, Dec. 21: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, Dec. 22: 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$7.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of Dec. 16-22. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, Dec. 16: Chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, bread with margarine, warm cinnamon apple slices, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, Dec. 17: Meat loaf, butternut squash, stewed tomatoes, baked beans, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, Dec. 20: Chef’s choice entree, vegetable, fruit, bread, dessert and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Dec. 21: Ham and au gratin potatoes, peas, dinner roll with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Dec. 22: Sloppy joe on a bun, broccoli salad, cinnamon applesauce, dessert and low-fat milk