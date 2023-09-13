SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available Sept. 14-20:
Thursday, Sept. 14: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheephead and 1 p.m. 500
Friday, Sept. 15: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting, 1 p.m. bingo, 500, Hutch Bowl
Monday, Sept. 18: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10:30 a.m. bean bags; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Sept. 19: 9 a.m. walking club; 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD, sheephead; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo
Wednesday, Sept. 20: 9:15 a.m. SAIL, Texas hold 'em; 10 a.m. monthly movie; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. monthly movie, hand and foot, ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments and Park Towers, both in Hutchinson, are open for congregate dining. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of Sept. 14-20. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, Sept. 14: Chicken salad sandwich, cucumber and tomato salad, tropical fruit and low-fat milk
Friday, Sept. 15: Smothered pork loin, scalloped potatoes, carrots, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, Sept. 18: Parmesan chicken, green beans, fruit cocktail, bread stick and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Sept. 19: Tator tot casserole, mixed vegetables, warm peaches, dinner roll with margarine, low-fat milk
Wednesday, Sept. 20: Ham pasta salad, creamy cucumbers, cantaloupe, dessert and low-fat milk