SENIOR ACTIVITIES
Masks are no longer required in city buildings for fully vaccinated people. All people who have not been vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering. For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5252. The following activities are available July 29-Aug. 4:
Thursday, July 29: 9 a.m. foot clinic (call 320-234-5656 for an appointment); 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead, 1 p.m. 500 and hand & foot
Friday, July 30: 9 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting, 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, Aug. 2: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Aug. 3: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, Aug. 4: 9:15 a.m. Texas hold’em; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$7.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of July 29-Aug. 4. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, July 29: Lasagna, lettuce salad with dressing, fruit, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, July 30: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas and carrots, dinner roll with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, Aug. 2: Baked chicken, baked potato with sour cream, broccoli florets, dinner roll with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Aug. 3: Beef goulash, peas, watermelon, bread with margarine and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Aug. 4: Chef salad, bread stick, creamy fruit salad, chocolate chip cookie and low-fat milk