Senior activities
Senior Center programming is open on a limited basis at this time. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of Feb. 4-10. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, Feb. 4: Sloppy joe on bun, cheesy hash browns, baked beans, cookie and low-fat milk
Friday, Feb. 5: Chicken tetrazzini, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, Rice Krispies bar and low-fat milk
Monday, Feb. 8: Barbecued chicken breast, baked potato with sour cream, mixed vegetables, bread with margarine, gelatin with whipped topping and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Feb. 9: Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner roll with margarine, cake with frosting and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Feb. 10: Chicken wild rice casserole, Oriental blend vegetables, peaches, bar and low-fat milk