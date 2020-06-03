Senior activities
Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, all Senior Programming is suspended. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029, or call Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of June 4-10. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, June 4: Baked fish, potato wedges, buttered beets, dinner roll with margarine, sherbet and low-fat milk
Friday, June 5: Barbecue chicken on a bun, creamy cucumber salad, fresh fruit, bar and low-fat milk
Monday, June 8: Egg bake with sausage, cheesy hash browns, green peas, coffeecake and low-fat milk
Tuesday, June 9: Taco salad, fruited gelatin and low-fat milk
Wednesday, June 10: Chicken and noodles, candied carrots, fruit choice, dinner roll, sherbet and low-fat milk