Senior activities
Senior Center programming has reopened and is offering a limited number of activities. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Thursday, April 8: 12:30 p.m. sheephead, 1 p.m. 500
Friday, April 9: 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting, 1 p.m. bingo and Hutch Bowl
Monday, April 12: No SAIL programming; 1 p.m. pinochle; 1 p.m. needlework workshop
Tuesday, April 13: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers; 9:15 a.m. exercise to DVD; 9:15 a.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. pinochle; 1 p.m. sheephead lessons
Wednesday, April 14: 9:15 a.m. Texas hold’em; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. ping-pong
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of April 8-14. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, April 8: Spaghetti, lettuce salad with dressing, fruit, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, April 9: Baked fish, brown rice, Oriental-blend vegetables, peaches and low-fat milk
Monday, April 12: Chicken and noodle casserole, mixed vegetables, peaches, cookie and low-fat milk
Tuesday, April 13: Vegetable soup with crackers, meat sandwich, tomato and cucumber salad, brownie and low-fat milk
Wednesday, April 14: Chicken ala king over biscuit, carrots, pears and low-fat milk