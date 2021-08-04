SENIOR ACTIVITIES
Masks are no longer required in city buildings for fully vaccinated people. All people who have not been vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering. For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5252. The following activities are available Aug. 5-11:
Thursday, Aug. 5: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead, 1 p.m. 500 and hand & foot
Friday, Aug. 6: 9 a.m. no yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting, 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, Aug. 9: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10 a.m. tour registration; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Aug. 10: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, Aug. 11: 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 10:30 a.m. Book Club A; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; noon bridge; 1 p.m. ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$7.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of Aug. 5-11. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, Aug. 5: Ham, scalloped potatoes, peas, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, Aug. 6: Hot dog on bun with ketchup and mustard, potato salad, fresh fruit, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, Aug. 9: Sloppy Joe on a bun, broccoli salad, baked beans, cookie and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Aug. 10: Ham pasta salad, creamy cucumbers, fresh fruit, bar and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Aug. 11: Roast beef with mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, bread with margarine, bar and low-fat milk