SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available Sept. 7-13:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available Sept. 7-13:
Thursday, Sept. 7: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheephead and 1 p.m. 500
Friday, Sept. 8: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting, 1 p.m. bingo, 500, Hutch Bowl
Monday, Sept. 11: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10 a.m. tour registration; 10:30 a.m. bean bags; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Sept. 12: 9 a.m. walking club; 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD, sheephead; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo
Wednesday, Sept. 13: 9:15 a.m. SAIL, Texas hold e’m; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; noon AARP defensive driving; 1 p.m. hand and foot, ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments and Park Towers, both in Hutchinson, are open for congregate dining. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of Sept. 7-13. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, Sept. 7: Baked fish, rice pilaf, mixed vegetables, applesauce, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, Sept. 8: Barbecue pork on a bun, coleslaw, pineapple and low-fat milk
Monday, Sept. 11: Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner roll with margarine, fresh orange and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Baked chicken, baked potato with sour cream, peas, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Sept. 13: Taco salad with salsa, sour cream and corn chips, fresh apple, dessert and low-fat milk