SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available Jan. 19-25:
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 10:59 am
Thursday, Jan. 19: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500
Friday, Jan. 20: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, Jan. 23: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10 a.m. Senior Advisory Board meeting; 10:30 a.m. bean bags; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Jan. 24: 9 a.m. foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, Jan. 25: 9 a.m. foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 10:30 a.m. Book Club B; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; noon bridge; 1 p.m. ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments and Park Towers, both in Hutchinson, are open for congregate dining. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of Jan. 19-25. Meals are subject to change:
Thursday, Jan. 19: Pork loin, candied yams, steamed mixed vegetables, dinner roll with margarine, bar and low-fat milk
Friday, Jan. 20: Lemon-pepper fish, baked potato with sour cream, coleslaw, bread with margarine, apple brown Betty and low-fat milk
Monday, Jan. 23: Parmesan chicken, green beans, fruit cocktail, breadstick, dessert and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Jan. 24: Creamy Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots, bread with margarine, pudding and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Jan. 25: Turkey noodle casserole, broccoli florets, cinnamon baked apple slices, dinner roll with margarine, cookie and low-fat milk
