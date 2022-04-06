SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available April 7-13:
Thursday, April 7: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500
Friday, April 8: 9:15 yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, April 11: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10 a.m. tour registration; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, April 12: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, April 13: 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 10:30 a.m. Book Club A; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; noon bridge; 1 p.m. ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of April 7-13. Meals are subject to change:
Thursday, April 7: Sausage egg bake, broccoli, cinnamon apple sauce, homemade muffin/coffee cake and low-fat milk
Friday, April 8: Three cheese tortellini, mixed vegetables, peaches, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, April 11: Chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Tuesday, April 12: Cream chicken over mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, bread with margarine, warm fruit crisp and low-fat milk
Wednesday, April 13: Lasagna, mixed vegetables, peaches, breadstick, dessert and low-fat milk