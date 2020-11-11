Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of Nov 12-18. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, Nov. 12: Baked herb fish, lemon garlic potato wedges, buttered beets, dinner roll with margarine, rainbow sherbet and low-fat milk
Friday, Nov 13: Sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, carrot coins, tropical fruit salad, lemon bar and low-fat milk
Monday, Nov. 16: Meatloaf, baked potato with sour cream, baked tomato, whole wheat bread with margarine, cinnamon apples and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Nov. 17: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, potato salad, green peas, raspberry dream cake and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Nov. 18: Chicken and rice, buttered beets, fresh fruit, dinner roll with margarine, ice cream and low-fat milk