Senior activities
Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, all Senior Programming is suspended. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. Call 320-587-6029 to reach Evergreen or call 320-587-2559 to reach Park Towers.
The following menu is for the week of April 13. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, April 13: Tator Tot Hotdish, green beans, peach halves, bread stick and low-fat milk
Tuesday, April 14: Ginger citrus chicken, brown rice, Oriental vegetables, pear halves, dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, April 15: Beef cabbage bake, boiled potatoes, crinkle-cut carrots, biscuit with margarine, pudding dessert and low-fat milk
Thursday, April 16: Roast turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli florets, dinner roll with margarine, cookie and low-fat milk.
Friday, April 17: Hamburger on bun, potato salad, baked beans, ice cream and low-fat milk.