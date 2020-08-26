Senior activities
Senior Center programming is suspended at this time. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, Aug. 27: Beef tips, mashed potatoes and gravy, buttered beets, dinner roll with margarine, choice banana dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, Aug. 28: Sausage gravy over a biscuit, peas and pearl onions, cinnamon apples, cookie and low-fat milk
Monday, Aug. 31: Hamburger casserole, green beans, peach halves, breadstick, pudding and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Sept. 1: Ginger citrus chicken, brown rice, Oriental vegetables, pear halves, fruit crisp and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Sept. 2: Country steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli florets, dinner roll with margarine, cookie and low-fat milk