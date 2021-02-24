Senior activities
Senior Center programming has reopened and is offering a limited number of activities. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Thursday, Feb. 25: 9:15 a.m. sheephead, 1 p.m. 500
Friday, Feb. 26: 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting, 1 p.m. bingo and Hutch Bowl
Monday, March 1: No activities are scheduled today
Tuesday, March 2: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, 1 p.m. pinochle
Wednesday, March 3: 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW, ping-pong
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of Feb. 25-March 3. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, Feb. 25: Tator tot casserole, green beans, dinner roll with margarine, peaches and low-fat milk
Friday, Feb. 26: Smothered pork chop, diced potatoes, peas, bread with margarine, lemon bar and low-fat milk
Monday, March 1: Sausage gravy over biscuit, peas and carrots, applesauce, cookie and low-fat milk
Tuesday, March 2: Goulash, green beans, bread with margarine, tropical fruit and low-fat milk
Wednesday, March 3: Vegetable soup, meat sandwich, pears, cake with frosting and low-fat milk