SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available March 30-April 5
Updated: June 14, 2023 @ 2:30 pm
The following activities are available March 30-April 5
Thursday, June 15: 9 a.m Walking Club; 9:15 a.m. pilates; 12:30 p.m. Sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, Hand and Foot.
Friday, June 16: 9:15 a.m. no yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo (small room), 500, Hutch Bowl.
Monday, June 19: 9:15 a.m. SAIL, 10:30 a.m. bean bags; 1 p.m. pinochle.
Tuesday, June 20: Card Makers, exercise to DVD, sheephead; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo (small room).
Wednesday, June 21: 9:15 a.m. SAIL, Texas hold ‘em; 10 a.m. monthly movie; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at VFW; 1 p.m. monthly movie, ping pong.
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments and Park Towers, both in Hutchinson, are open for congregate dining. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of June 15-21. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, June 15: Roast beef with gravy, baked potato with sour cream, corn, peaches, bread and margarine, low-fat milk.
Friday, June 16: Lemon pepper fish, scalloped potatoes, mixed green salad with dressing, dinner roll and margarine, banana or fresh fruit, low-fat milk.
Monday, June 19: Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with sour cream, peas and carrots, bread and margarine, tropical fruit, low-fat milk.
Tuesday, June 20: Tater tot casserole, green beans, peaches, dinner roll and margarine, bar, low-fat milk.
Wednesday June 21: Chicken wild rice soup, broccoli florets, fruit cocktail, bread stick, Jell-o, low-fat milk.