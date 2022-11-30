SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available Dec. 1-7
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available Dec. 1-7
Thursday, Dec. 1: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500
Friday, Dec. 2: 9:15 a.m. No yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, Dec. 5: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10 a.m. tour registration; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Dec. 6: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, Dec. 7: 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 10:30 a.m. Book Club A; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; noon bridge; 1 p.m. ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments and Park Towers, both in Hutchinson, are open for congregate dining. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of Dec. 1-7. Meals are subject to change:
Thursday, Dec. 1: Pasta with meat sauce, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit, breadstick and low-fat milk
Friday, Dec. 2: Sweet and sour chicken with brown rice, romaine salad with dressing, mixed vegetables, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, Dec. 5: Hamburger with cheese on a bun, potato salad, vegetarian baked beans, dessert and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Dec. 6: Smothered pork loin, baked potato with sour cream, corn, dinner roll with margarine, fruit and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Dec. 7: Chicken chow mein with brown rice, broccoli, fruit, cookie and low-fat milk
