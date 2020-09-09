Senior activities
Senior Center programming is suspended at this time. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of Sept. 10-16. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, Sept. 10: Chef’s choice, vegetable, fruit, bread, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, Sept. 11: Beef stew, lettuce salad, cornbread muffin, mandarin oranges and low-fat milk
Monday, Sept. 14: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, lettuce salad, sliced peaches, cookie and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Sept. 15: Pork loin, mashed potatoes with gravy, green peas, tropical fruit salad, bar and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Sept. 16: Tomato basil soup, egg salad on bun, fruit salad, crackers with margarine, fruit crisp and low-fat milk