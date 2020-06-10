Senior activities
Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, all Senior Programming is suspended. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029, or call Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of June 11-17. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, June 11: Rigatoni and beef, lettuce salad, garlic breadstick, pineapple chunks, pudding and low-fat milk
Friday, June 12: Meat loaf, baked potato with sour cream, stewed tomatoes, tropical fruit salad, bar and low-fat milk
Monday, June 15: Soup choice, meat sandwich, vegetable choice, fruit choice, cookie and low-fat milk
Tuesday, June 16: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, dinner roll, fruited gelatin and low-fat milk
Wednesday, June 17: Pub fish, scalloped potatoes, green beans, corn muffin, brownie and low-fat milk