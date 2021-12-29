SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available Dec. 30-Jan. 5:
Thursday, Dec. 30: 9:15 a.m. no Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500
Friday, Dec. 31: Senior Center is closed in observance of New Year’s Day
Monday, Jan. 3: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Jan. 4: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, Jan. 5: 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$7.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, Dec. 30: Turkey stuffing casserole, mixed vegetables, sliced apples, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, Dec. 31: Beef chili with beans, romaine salad with dressing, corn muffin with margarine, blushing pears and low-fat milk
Monday, Jan. 3: Chicken chow mein, brown rice, Oriental vegetables, mandarin oranges, pudding with whipped topping and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Jan. 4: Spaghetti with meat sauce, salad with dressing, Texas toast, pineapple, cookie and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Jan. 5: Creamy chicken, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, bread with margarine, warm fruit crisp and low-fat milk