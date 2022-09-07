SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available Sept. 8-14:
Thursday, Sept. 8: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500
Friday, Sept. 9: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, Sept. 12: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10 a.m. tour registration and 1 p.m. pinochle.
Tuesday, Sept. 13: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, Sept. 14: 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; Book Club A; noon bridge; 1 p.m. ping-pong and AARP
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of Sept. 8-14. Meals are subject to change:
Thursday, Aug. 25: Baked chicken, baked potato with sour cream, peas, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, Aug. 26: Pork loin, scalloped potatoes, corn, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, Aug. 29: Turkey and gravy over mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll with margarine, warm fruit crisp and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Aug. 30: Tator tot casserole, green beans, warm peaches, dinner roll with margarine, dessert ad low-fat milk
Wednesday, Aug. 31: Ham pasta salad, cucumber-tomato salad, cantaloupe, dessert and low-fat milk
