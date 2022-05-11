SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available May 12-18:
Thursday, May 12: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500 and hand & foot
Friday, May 13: 9:15 yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, May 16: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, May 17: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, May 18: 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 10 a.m. Monthly Movie; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. ping-pong and Monthly Movie
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of May 12-18. Meals are subject to change:
Thursday, May 12: Sausage egg bake, broccoli, cinnamon apple sauce, homemade muffin/coffee cake and low-fat milk
Friday, May 13: Baked ziti, mixed vegetables, peaches, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, May 16: Chicken-fried steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Tuesday, May 17: Baked chicken, baked potato with sour cream, Italian-blend vegetables, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, May 18: Lasagna, California-medley vegetables, breadstick, peaches, dessert and low-fat milk