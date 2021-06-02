Senior activities
Masks are no longer required in city buildings for fully vaccinated people. All people who have not been vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering. For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5252.
The following activities are available June 3-9:
Thursday, June 3: 12:30 p.m. sheephead, 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot
Friday, June 4: 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting, 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, June 7: There is no SAIL programming today; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, June 8: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD, sheephead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, June 9: 9:15 a.m. Texas hold’em; 10:30 a.m. Book Club A; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. ping-pong
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of June 3-9. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, June 3: Sloppy joe on bun, broccoli salad, baked beans, cookie and low-fat milk
Friday, June 4: Chicken alfredo, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, Rice Krispie bar and low-fat milk
Monday, June 7: Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner roll with margarine, cake with frosting and low-fat milk
Tuesday, June 8: Chef choice, vegetable, fruit, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, June 9: Chicken parmesan with spaghetti noodles, broccoli, dessert and low-fat milk