SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available Feb. 10-16:
Thursday, Feb. 10: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500
Friday, Feb. 11: yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, Feb. 14: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 1 p.m. pinochle and sock knitting
Tuesday, Feb. 15: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, Feb. 16: 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 10 a.m. monthly movie; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. monthly movie and ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of Feb. 10-16. Meals are subject to change:
Thursday, Feb. 10: Turkey stuffing casserole, mixed vegetables, sliced apples, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, Feb. 11: Meatloaf, butternut squash, stewed tomatoes, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, Feb. 14: Tator tot casserole, French-cut green beans, warm peaches, dinner roll with margarine, cookie and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Feb. 15: Chicken wild rice soup, broccoli, pineapple, cookie and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Feb. 16: Barbecue meatballs, macaroni and cheese, carrots, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk