Senior activities
Senior Center programming has reopened and is offering a limited number of activities. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Thursday, April 22: 12:30 p.m. sheephead, 1 p.m. 500
Friday, April 23: 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting, 1 p.m. bingo and Hutch Bowl
Monday, April 26: No SAIL programming; 1 p.m. pinochle and needlework workshop
Tuesday, April 27: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheephead; 1 p.m. pinochle and sheephead lessons
Wednesday, April 28: 9:15 a.m. Texas hold’em; 10:30 a.m. Book Club B; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. ping-pong
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of April 22-28. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, April 22: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots, bread with margarine, gelatin with whipped topping and low-fat milk
Friday, April 23: Fish square on bun with tartar sauce, potato salad, calico beans, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, April 26: Sub sandwich, peas and cheese salad, fruit, cookie and low-fat milk
Tuesday, April 27: Kielbasa sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, dinner roll with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, April 28: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread with margarine, bar and low-fat milk