SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available July 13-19:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available July 13-19:
Thursday, July 13: 9:15 a.m. Pilates, 12:30 p.m. sheephead, 1 p.m. 500.
Friday, July 14: 9:15 a.m. yoga, 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting, 1 p.m. bingo (small room), 500, Hutch Bowl.
Monday, July 17: 9:15 a.m. SAIL, 10:30 a.m. bean bags, 1 p.m. pinochle.
Tuesday, July 18: 9 a.m. walking club; 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD, sheephead; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo (small room).
Wednesday, July 19: 9:15 a.m. SAIL (small room), Texas hold e’m; 10 a.m. monthly movie; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at VFW; 1 p.m. ping pong, hand and foot.
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments and Park Towers, both in Hutchinson, are open for congregate dining. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of July 13-19. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, July 13: Turkey and gravy over mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll with margarine, warm fruit crisp, low-fat milk.
Friday, July 14: Sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, carrots, bread/margarine, dessert, low-fat milk..
Monday, July 17: Chef choice entrée, vegetable, vegetable/fruit, bread, dessert, low-fat milk.
Tuesday, July 18: Pasta with meat sauce, Romaine salad with dressing, pears, Texas toast, cookie, low-fat milk.
Wednesday July 19: Teriyaki chicken, rice, carrots, pineapple, low-fat milk.