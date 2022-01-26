SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available Jan. 27 to Feb. 2:
Thursday, Jan. 27: 9 a.m. foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500
Friday, Jan. 28: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, Jan. 31: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Feb. 1: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo
Wednesday, Feb. 2: 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$7.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of Jan. 27 to Feb. 2. Meals are subject to change:
Thursday, Jan. 27: Sausage egg bake, cinnamon apple sauce, homemade muffin/coffee cake and low-fat milk
Friday, Jan. 28: Beef stroganoff with egg noodles, mixed vegetables, warm apples, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, Jan. 31: Pepper steak or liver, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, dinner roll with margarine, gelatin with whipped topping and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Feb. 1: Baked chicken, baked potato with sour cream, Italian-blend vegetables, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Feb. 2: Lasagna, mixed vegetables, breadstick, peaches, dessert and low-fat milk