SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available May 18-24:
Thursday, May 18: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500
Friday, May 19: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, May 22: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10:30 a.m. bean bags; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, May 23: 9 a.m. Foot Clinic; 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheephead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, May 24: 9 a.m. Foot Clinic; 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas Hold’em; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; Noon bridge; 1 p.m. ping pong and Walking Club.
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments and Park Towers, both in Hutchinson, are open for congregate dining. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of May 18-24. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, May 18: Pulled pork on bun, butternut squash, romaine salad with dressing, pineapple chunks, cookie, low-fat milk.
Friday, May 19: Turkey Alfredo with pasta, carrots, pears, garlic bread stick, dessert, low-fat milk.
Monday, May 22: Pizza casserole, green beans, apple sauce, garlic bread stick, low-fat milk.
Tuesday, May 23: Biscuit with sausage gravy, roasted potatoes, cinnamon apple slices, dessert, low-fat milk.
Wednesday, May 24: Teriyaki chicken, brown rice, peaches, romaine salad with dressing, bar, low-fat milk.