SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available April 14-20:
Thursday, April 14: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500
Friday, April 15: 9:15 yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, April 18: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, April 19: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, April 20: 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 10 a.m. monthly movie; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; noon bridge; 1 p.m. ping-pong and monthly movie
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of April 14-20. Meals are subject to change:
Thursday, April 14: Chicken salad on croissant, coleslaw, tropical fruit, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, April 15: Chili with beans, romaine lettuce salad with dressing, corn bread with margarine, pears, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, April 18: Chicken chow mein, brown rice, Oriental vegetables, mandarin oranges, dessert and low-fat milk
Tuesday, April 19: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, April 20: Cream chicken over mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, bread with margarine, warm fruit crisp and low-fat milk