55+ Living
Senior activities
Senior Center programming is open and offering a limited schedule of activities. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Thursday, Feb. 11: 9:15 a.m. sheephead, 1 p.m. 500
Friday, Feb. 12: 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 1 p.m. Hutch Bowl
Monday, Feb. 15: Happy Presidents’ Day. There are no senior programming activities scheduled this week.
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of Feb. 11-17. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, Feb. 11: Chef’s choice, vegetable, bread with margarine, fruit, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, Feb. 12: Beef chili with beans, creamy coleslaw, corn muffin with margarine, fresh orange, cookie and low-fat milk
Monday, Feb. 15: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread with margarine, fruit cobbler and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Feb. 16: Spaghetti, green and wax beans, fruit cocktail, garlic bread, cookie and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Feb. 17: Pork loin, candy yams, broccoli, bread with margarine, bar and low-fat milk