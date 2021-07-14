Senior activities
Masks are no longer required in city buildings for fully vaccinated people. All people who have not been vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering. For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5252. The following activities are available July 15-21:
Thursday, July 15: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheephead, 1 p.m. 500 and hand & foot
Friday, July 16: 9 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting, 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, July 19: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, July 20: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheephead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, July 21: 9:15 a.m. Texas hold’em; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. monthly movie, ping-pong; 4:30 p.m. kayaking on Belle Lake
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Note, congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$7.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of July 15-21. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, July 15: Barbecue pork on a bun, coleslaw, fresh fruit, gelatin with whipped topping and low-fat milk
Friday, July 16: Baked fish, rice pilaf, Oriental-blend vegetables, peaches and low-fat milk
Monday, July 19: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots, bread with margarine, gelatin with whipped topping and low-fat milk
Tuesday, July 20: Taco salad with salsa, sour cream and corn chips, fresh fruit, dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, July 21: Pork loin, candied yams, broccoli, bread with margarine, bar and low-fat milk