SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available May 18-24:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 31, 2023 @ 11:22 am
SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available May 18-24:
Thursday, June 1: 9 a.m. Walking Club; 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. Sheephead; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot.
Friday, June 2: 9:15 a.m. no yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. Bingo, 500, Hutch Bowl.
Monday, June 5: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10:30 a.m. Bean Bags; 1 p.m. Pinochle.
Tuesday, June 6: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, Exercise DVD, Sheephead; 1 p.m. Pinochle, Bingo.
Wednesday, June 7: 9:15 a.m. SAIL, Texas Hold ‘em; 11:30 a.m. line dancing a VFW; noon AARP; 1 p.m. ping pong.
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments and Park Towers, both in Hutchinson, are open for congregate dining. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of June 1-7. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, June 1: Sloppy Joe on bun, potato wedges, vegetarian baked beans, banana or fresh fruit, cookie, low-fat milk.
Friday, June 2: Baked fish, macaroni and cheese, California Normandy vegetables, pears, Jell-o with whipped topping, low-fat milk.
Monday, June 5: Memorial Day closed.
Tuesday, June 6: Meatloaf, baked potato with sour cream, pears, bread with margarine, bar, low-fat milk.
Wednesday, June 7: Pasta in meat sauce, romaine salad with dressing, pineapple chunks, bread stick, dessert, low-fat milk.