Senior activities
Senior Center programming is suspended at this time. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of Dec. 17-23. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, Dec. 17: Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, green and wax beans, breadstick, pudding and low-fat milk
Friday, Dec. 18: Honey mustard chicken, Normandy-blend vegetables, mandarin oranges, whole wheat bread with margarine, chocolate peanut butter bar and low-fat milk
Monday, Dec. 21: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, potato salad, baked beans, pineapple chunks and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Dec. 22: Ginger citrus chicken, brown rice, Oriental vegetables, pear halves, fruit crisp and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Dec. 23: Lasagna, creamy cucumbers, mandarin oranges, bread with margarine, gelatin and low-fat milk