SENIOR ACTIVITIES
Masks are no longer required in city buildings for fully vaccinated people. All people who have not been vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering. For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5252. The following activities are available July 22-28:
Thursday, July 22: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead, 1 p.m. 500 and hand & foot
Friday, July 23: 9 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting, 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, July 26: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10 a.m. Senior Center Advisory Board meeting; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, July 27: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 12:30 p.m. foot clinic, call 320-234-5656 for an appointment; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, July 28: 9 a.m. foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Texas hold’em; 10:30 a.m. Book Club B; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$7.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of July 22-28. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, July 22: Spaghetti, lettuce salad with dressing, fruit, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, July 23: Turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy, buttered beets, dinner roll with margarine, cake with frosting and low-fat milk
Monday, July 26: Chicken and noodle casserole, mixed vegetables, peaches, cookie and low-fat milk
Tuesday, July 27: Tator tot casserole, green beans, bread with margarine, cinnamon apples and low-fat milk
Wednesday, July 28: Vegetable soup with crackers, meat sandwich, tomato and cucumber salad, brownie and low-fat milk