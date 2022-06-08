SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available June 9-15:
Thursday, June 9: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500 and hand & foot
Friday, June 10: 9:15 yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, June 13: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10 a.m. tour registration; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, June 14: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, June 15: 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 10 a.m. monthly movie; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. monthly movie and ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of June 9-15. Meals are subject to change:
Thursday, June 9: Pepper steak or liver, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, dinner roll with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, June 10: Fish patty with tartar sauce on a bun, cheesy hash browns, baked beans, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, June 13: Chef choice entree, vegetable, fruit, bread, dessert and low-fat milk
Tuesday, June 14: Ham with raisin sauce, au gratin potatoes, peas, dinner roll with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, June 15: Roast beef with mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk