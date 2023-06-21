SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available June 22-28:
Thursday, June 22: 9 a.m Walking Club; 9:15 a.m. pilates; 12:30 p.m. Sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, Hand and Foot.
Friday, June 23: 9:15 a.m. Yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo (small room), 500, Hutch Bowl.
Monday, June 26: 9:15 a.m. SAIL, 10 a.m. senior advisory board; 10:30 a.m. bean bags; 1 p.m. pinochle.
Tuesday, June 27: 9 a.m. foot clinic (call for appointment); 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD, sheephead; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo (small room).
Wednesday, June 28: 9 a.m. foot clinic (call for appointment); 9:15 a.m. SAIL, Texas hold ‘em; 10:30 a.m. Book Club “B”; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at VFW; noon bridge; 1 p.m. ping pong.
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments and Park Towers, both in Hutchinson, are open for congregate dining. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of June 22-28. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, June 22: Pulled pork on a bun, butternut squash, romaine salad with dressing, pineapple chunks, cookie, low-fat milk.
Friday, June 23: Turkey alfredo with pasta, carrots, pears, garlic bread stick, dessert, low-fat milk.
Monday, June 26: Pizza casserole, green beans, applesauce, garlic bread stick, low-fat milk.
Tuesday, June 27: Biscuit with sausage gravy, roasted potatoes, cinnamon apple slices, dessert, low-fat milk.
Wednesday June 28: Teriyaki chicken, brown rice, peaches, romaine salad with dressing, bar, low-fat milk.